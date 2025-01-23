Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.80 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,876,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

TSM stock opened at $223.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $225.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.