Inspire Investing LLC Reduces Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 302,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,915,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EHC opened at $94.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $69.95 and a 12 month high of $104.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.11.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

