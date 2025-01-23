Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,866 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Inspire Investing LLC reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,866 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,937,000 after buying an additional 12,716 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,942,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adalio T. Sanchez sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $68,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,620.16. This represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Abraham Kuruvilla sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total transaction of $300,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 81,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,470.97. The trade was a 6.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ACIW shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $52.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.21. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

