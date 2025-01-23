Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 80.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $209.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $184.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.85. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.22 and a 1-year high of $211.14.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,372,590.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.