Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PPA. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 519.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 22,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period.

PPA opened at $122.68 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

