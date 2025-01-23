Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.
About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
