Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1219 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BSJR opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.51. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

