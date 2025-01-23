Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
