Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Announces Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0608 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $17.16.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.