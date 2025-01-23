Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 21st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCY stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $21.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63.

