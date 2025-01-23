Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Position Boosted by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF accounts for 1.1% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,769.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 203.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PXF stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $52.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

