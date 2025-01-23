Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 12.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $31,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after buying an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the third quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $531.51 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $516.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.54.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

