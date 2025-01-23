Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paragon Financial Partners Inc.

Paragon Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 119,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $531.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $516.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.54. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $539.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

