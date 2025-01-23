Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Momentum Builders: 3 Stocks Positioned to Shine This Quarter
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GitLab: AI-Driven DevSecOps Innovation Sets It Apart
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- DigitalOcean’s AI Potential: A Game-Changer for Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.