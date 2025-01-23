Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Purchased by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 526,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,869 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $35,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPHQ. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.60. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.