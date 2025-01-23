Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,499,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 1,768,537 shares.The stock last traded at $51.40 and had previously closed at $51.36.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,979,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,264,000 after purchasing an additional 741,770 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the second quarter worth $17,484,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 816,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 335,532 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 925,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 200,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 774,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,822,000 after acquiring an additional 173,566 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

