Investment Advisory Group LLC Buys 312 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,994,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,601,000 after buying an additional 242,536 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after purchasing an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,873,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,547,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,982,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $300.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.86 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

