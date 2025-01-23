Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 25,831 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 159% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,972 call options.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.37, for a total transaction of $323,765.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,211,029.12. This represents a 9.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $2,005,530.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,256 shares of company stock worth $2,462,487. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res raised Capital One Financial from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.47.

COF stock traded up $4.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,728. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $205.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10,220,675.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

