IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $205.37 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IQVIA from $279.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.71.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

