IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIDEX stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.79. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $3.65.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 192.95% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $11.58 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

