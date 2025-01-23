iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,620,000 after purchasing an additional 41,969 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY stock opened at $82.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.91 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

