iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stock Position Trimmed by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TLH. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 48.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.57 on Thursday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.95 and a 52 week high of $111.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

