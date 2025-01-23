iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Lowered by Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,435 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.4% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEF. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.02 and a 1 year high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.25.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

