iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542,285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $101,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

