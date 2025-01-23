iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Sharp Financial Services LLC

Sharp Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Sharp Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sharp Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.53 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

