iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Exchange Bank

Exchange Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 66.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Exchange Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $609.30 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $612.09. The company has a market capitalization of $525.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $598.38 and a 200 day moving average of $576.90.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

