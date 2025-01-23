iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Decreased by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $98.92. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

