iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Goldstein Advisors LLC

Goldstein Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 5.2 %

EFG stock opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.