iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.31 and traded as low as $30.02. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 156,285 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

