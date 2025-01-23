iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.31 and traded as low as $30.02. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $30.61, with a volume of 156,285 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $951.91 million, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.32.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.216 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
