iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $72.45 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 201805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.69.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.76. The company has a market capitalization of $846.54 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMIN. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 754,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,344,000 after buying an additional 211,508 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,003,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 244,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,060,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. FFG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. FFG Partners LLC now owns 159,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 153,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.