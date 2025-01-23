iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,717,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,856 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF were worth $190,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNF. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF by 13,009.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF stock opened at $53.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor Rotation Active ETF

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

