iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) is MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,248 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financials ETF comprises 4.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $20,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $116.24 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $85.37 and a 1-year high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

