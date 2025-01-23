Janney Capital Management LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,985,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,446,000 after purchasing an additional 248,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,990,000. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,747,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,963,000.

KIE stock opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $798.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $46.14 and a twelve month high of $62.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

