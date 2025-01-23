Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 17,711 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,711 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $63,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $277,823,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $222,087,000. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after acquiring an additional 377,631 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 73.4% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 832,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,833,000 after acquiring an additional 352,460 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 149.3% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 584,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,582,000 after acquiring an additional 350,171 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTI opened at $300.60 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $239.86 and a 12-month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $295.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.