Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $80.64 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 718,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $80,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.89. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $121.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

