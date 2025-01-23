Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 64,533 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,154,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 64,533 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $92,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $87.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $92.68.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.63%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

