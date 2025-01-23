JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by BigSur Wealth Management LLC

BigSur Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BigSur Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $12,648,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.02 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.44 and a fifty-two week high of $264.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.29. The company has a market cap of $740.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.