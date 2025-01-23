JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Acquired by Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC

Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCPB. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

JCPB stock opened at $46.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.08.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

