JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 338,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 2.8% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $15,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 284,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,988,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 380,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BATS JCPB opened at $46.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

