JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB) Shares Sold by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned approximately 0.24% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 291.3% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $214,000.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

