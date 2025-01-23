JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Purchased by Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $225,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 781.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,144,000.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.21.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.