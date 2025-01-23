Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) Enters into Securities Purchase Agreement

Safety Shot, Inc., operating as Jupiter Wellness, disclosed its recent entry into a Securities Purchase Agreement (SPA) with an accredited investor on January 17, 2025. The agreement entails the acquisition of 2,277,389 shares, denoted as PIPE Shares, yielding gross proceeds of $1,000,000. These shares were acquired at $0.4391 per share, pricing them at a 20% discount from the closing value of the common stock on January 14, 2025.

The SPA, officially documented as Exhibits 10.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K, outlines the terms of the agreement. It is emphasized that the specifics of the agreement are accurately represented within said exhibit.

Moreover, the details regarding the shares issued in accordance with the SPA and the Consulting Agreement as discussed in Item 1.01 of this report, are mirrored in Item 3.02. These securities will be distributed without prior registration, leveraging the exemption from registration offered by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506(b) of Regulation D.

In compliance with regulatory obligations, the company has filed the necessary exhibits for reference. These include:

– Exhibit 10.1: Form of Securities Purchase Agreement dated January 17, 2025

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded with the Inline XBRL document

Jarrett Boon, the Chief Executive Officer of Safety Shot, Inc., has lawfully endorsed this report on behalf of the company on January 22, 2025, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This transaction underscores Jupiter Wellness’ strategic financial maneuvers and marks a significant step in its ongoing corporate trajectory towards growth and development.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Jupiter Wellness’s 8K filing here.

Jupiter Wellness Company Profile

Jupiter Wellness, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the research and development of over-the-counter products and intellectual property. Its products pipeline includes Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen; and JW-110 for the treatment of atopic dermatitis/eczema.

