Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Down 10.4% – Time to Sell?

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.03 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.03 ($0.01). 74,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 77,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 million, a PE ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.44.

About Karelian Diamond Resources

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.