Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Kelleher Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,340,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,364,000 after acquiring an additional 614,982 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,601,000 after acquiring an additional 550,116 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 455,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,201,000 after acquiring an additional 296,739 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2,432.1% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 187,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 180,339 shares during the period. Finally, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,327,000.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance
DFAS opened at $67.70 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $71.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.06.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
