Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $511,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
ABT stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 71.73%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
