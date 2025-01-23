Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $511,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,521 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

ABT stock opened at $117.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.04. The stock has a market cap of $204.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $99.71 and a 1 year high of $121.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11,029,400 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 71.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.