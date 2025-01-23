Kelleher Financial Advisors Has $737,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Kelleher Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 80.2% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $262.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $261.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.22. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

