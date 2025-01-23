Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2875 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Kinder Morgan has raised its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years. Kinder Morgan has a dividend payout ratio of 80.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kinder Morgan to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.6%.

KMI stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,049,685.68. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,235.55. The trade was a 10.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,000. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

