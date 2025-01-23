KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.46.
KREF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
View Our Latest Analysis on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
Institutional Trading of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
KREF stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 277.63 and a quick ratio of 277.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.27. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -333.32%.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Oracle Announces Game-Changing News for the AI Industry
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Netflix Adds 19 Million Subscribers, Growth Is Far From Over
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Tempus AI: A Game-Changer in AI-Powered Healthcare
Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.