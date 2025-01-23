KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Shares Sold by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC lessened its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 37.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KREF opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 277.63 and a quick ratio of 277.63. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $717.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust ( NYSE:KREF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.32%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

