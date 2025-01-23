Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 1.81%. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.290-0.330 EPS.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $54.84 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 238.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.27%.

In other news, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

