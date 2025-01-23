Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $209.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.43 and a 200 day moving average of $214.24. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $189.56 and a 12-month high of $224.40.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

