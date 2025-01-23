Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $498,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 77.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $943,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 212,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 660,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,366,000 after buying an additional 38,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 167,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $25.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

