Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $805,000 Stock Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.5 %

IVT opened at $28.75 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 319.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2263 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,011.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

InvenTrust Properties Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

